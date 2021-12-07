EffectiV HVAC Releases A New Version Of Its UV Diffusers With Proven Efficiency Against SARS-CoV-2

After third party testing, the company's UV diffusers are proven to effectively prevent COVID-19 transmission through the ventilation systems.

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EffectiV HVAC reinforces its position as a new leader in IAQ innovation as the company announces their 3-in-1 solution has been verified by industry-recognized expert Innovative Bioanalysis as an effective solution in containing the spread of COVID-19 after being tested against the virus.

Typically installed in the ceiling and designed to treat air before it enters the room, EffectiV HVAC's UV diffusers use the latest cutting-edge technology by combining low pressure drop MERV-9 filtration, UV-C Germicidal Irradiation and high induction diffusers improving air mixing.

The PLAY-UV diffuser was finalist of the 2021 AHR Expo Innovation Awards in the 'Indoor Air Quality' category. EffectiV HVAC designed a new version of its UV diffusers to further increase their efficiency, and were one of the firsts to test their product with the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"We're thrilled that our UV diffusers have been recognized by third party experts as an effective solution in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through ventilation systems," said Frank Godbout, President of EffectiV HVAC. "It confirms the data that was previously provided by the experts in UV-C irradiation who analyzed our product."

Public health experts throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have consistently stressed the importance of ventilation, filtration and air cleaning indoors as a tool to prevent virus transmission. In most commercial buildings, up to 90% of air is recirculated, oftentimes without being treated. EffectiV HVAC's UV diffusers neutralize the virus at the entrance of each room to prevent between-room transmission, while better air diffusion can help reducing in-room transmission.

"Indeed, the last year and a half have been exceptionally difficult for us all. With today's announcement, we are looking forward to making our proven technology available in order to play our part in keeping our communities safe, while ensuring businesses and institutions are able to operate in the safest manner possible," said Godbout.

The effectivity tests were conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis in their laboratory in California. Using a live sample of SARS-CoV-2 in a triple redundancy test with control points, the results showed EffectiV HVAC's UV diffusers have a 99.949% single pass virus neutralization rate while supplying 458 cfm of air.

UV diffusers are also effective against other airborne viruses and bacteria, like Tuberculosis, Legionella and Influenza.

The product only uses safe and proven technologies. UV rays are contained within the diffuser for occupants' safety. High-quality UV lamps made of quartz do not emit any ozone. Only a subtle blue glow is visible through the filter. Employees and customers can see that the system is functional and that the air they are breathing is being treated.

UV diffusers are a simple-to-use and reliable solution. The air disinfection performance is already pre-calculated based on the volume of air passing through the diffuser, and the data is available in a table. Their performance is also reliable and won't be affected by installation factors.

Whether being included as retrofits in existing buildings or being part of new builds altogether, UV diffusers are an easy-to-use tool in fighting COVID-19 and other airborne diseases, and have a multitude of applications for commercial and institutional buildings, schools, restaurants and nursing homes.

EffectiV HVAC continues to develop cutting-edge technological solutions that are proven to solve some of the great challenges in energy efficiency, thermal comfort and indoor air quality.

More information is available at effectiv-hvac.com and uvdiffusers.com

