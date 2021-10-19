EF Hutton Launches Research Platform Advancing Global Investment Banking Offerings  

New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC ("EF Hutton") announced today the launch of the company's proprietary Sell-side research platform which will provide high quality research on small and mid-cap companies. Research will be focused across a multitude of industry verticals as the research platform continues to grow and expand coverage.

"EF Hutton continues to grow and make our presence known on Wall Street and on Main Street. As a rapidly growing Investment Bank we recognized building an outstanding Sell-side research team is a requirement if we are going to compete and surpass our peers. Today, we are launching our research platform," said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, "Hiring exceptional equity analysts who are recognized leaders in their respective fields has been a priority for EF Hutton. We are very pleased to launch our Sell-side research platform and we know our clients will benefit from their extensive knowledge and industry insights."

Benjamin Piggott, Managing Director and Lead Analyst, commented, "I always believed that there was an opportunity to provide a high-quality Sell-side research product for small and mid-cap companies which are often overlooked. That was my experience on the Buy-side and the opportunity presented to me as I joined EF Hutton. Today, we have assembled a team of industry veterans who are collectively passionate about investing in small and mid-cap companies and believe that the opportunity to generate alpha in this vertical is tremendous. Over the next several weeks we look forward to rolling out coverage on several premier small and mid-cap ideas."

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $4.5B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton's experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised approximately $5 billion in gross proceeds through over 115 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

