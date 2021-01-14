EEI Announces Promotions Of Key Employees, Welcomes Loaned Leader To Help Advance Industry DEI Initiative

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced the promotions of four employees in recognition of their leadership and contributions to EEI and the industry across the clean energy, external affairs, human...

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced the promotions of four employees in recognition of their leadership and contributions to EEI and the industry across the clean energy, external affairs, human resources, and state regulatory fronts. The promotions were approved by EEI's Board of Directors during the Institute's winter meeting, which was held virtually, and are effective immediately.

EEI's Board also welcomed a loaned leader from Entergy who will work with EEI and member companies to advance our industry's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative. Todd Manuel will serve as EEI's Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Transformation ,reporting to EEI President Tom Kuhn. At Entergy, Manuel is Director of Organizational Health and Diversity, and his responsibilities include developing and leading the company's strategy for improving organizational health, diversity, and inclusion, in addition to ensuring the company's compliance with all requirements of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He joined the company in 2012 and previously served as assistant general counsel within the legal services department's litigation group.

"I am excited to welcome Todd to this new role at EEI," said Kuhn. "Todd's experience and leadership will be incredibly valuable to our EEI team and to our member companies as we work to advance our industry's DEI initiative, increasing workforce diversity and helping to shape our industry's long-term strategy for sustained DEI commitment. Todd also will serve as an internal resource as we work to foster a more diverse and inclusive environment across EEI."

EEI's Board also approved the promotions of:

Emily Sanford Fisher to General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Senior Vice President, Clean Energy. Fisher joined EEI in 2008 and has headed the legal department, first as Vice President, Law, and then as General Counsel, since 2017, when she also was named Corporate Secretary. She will continue in those roles, as she oversees and coordinates strategic clean energy engagement across EEI and across the federal government. Fisher has directed EEI's response to climate change-related regulations and litigation since 2015. Before joining EEI, Fisher was a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State and was in private practice representing electric companies before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission. She is a member of the Advisory Council for the Energy Systems Integration Group and the National Board for the Women's Energy Network. She will continue to report to EEI President Tom Kuhn .

"I am pleased to announce the promotions of Adam, Emily, Terri, and Brad," said Kuhn. "Each manages critical portfolios for EEI and is a major contributor to our overall success. I look forward to their continued leadership and service on behalf of EEI's member companies and the customers they serve."

