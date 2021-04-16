EEA Prepaid Card Industry To 2027 - Surge In Unbanked And Under Banked Population Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEA Prepaid Card Market by Functional Attribute, Card Type, End User, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A prepaid card or a stored-value card is an alternative banking card with a monetary value stored on the card. It permits consumers to spend the amount loaded on the card and can be used as a credit card. In addition, as funds can be withdrawn & deposited straight from the card, no network access is required by the payment collection terminals in the market. Moreover, prepaid card can be used for making purchases, shopping & routine payments, utility bills, and others. Prepaid cards are generally issued by banks & branded by the major credit card companies such as American Express Company, Visa Inc., MasterCard, and Discover.Increased penetration of internet users is accelerating the growth of transactions via prepaid cards, debit, and credit cards for several online purchases. Moreover, alternatives to payment methods have provided a consumer with multiple options for using loaded money in the prepaid card. Furthermore, rise in demand for cash alternatives especially for executing online shopping, payments of bills, and others. These factors, as a result propelling the growth of EEA prepaid card market. However, lack of security measures as compared to credit or debit cards & several hidden fees associated with prepaid card transactions are some of the major factors expected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, massive growth in unbanked population, adopting online payment channels & implementing digitalized payment mode in their day-to-day spending are becoming major factors, which are expected to create lucrative opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.The EEA prepaid card market is segmented based on functional attribute, card type, end user, application, and country. In terms of functional attribute, it is bifurcated into open-loop card and closed-loop card. Based on card type, the market is classified into general purpose card, gift card, government benefit/disbursement card, payroll card, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into retail, corporate, and government/public sector. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & groceries, pharmacy & drug stores, restaurants & bars, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Austria, Norway, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Rest of EEA.The key players profiled in the EEA prepaid card market analysis are American Express Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance, LLC., IDT Financial Services Limited, moneycorp, H&R Block, Inc., Mango Financial, Inc., Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., and Netspend. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the EEA prepaid card market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the EEA prepaid card market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Research Methodology1.3.1. Secondary Research1.3.2. Primary Research1.3.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increased Adoption of Prepaid Cards Due to Adding of Funds Through Multiple Avenues3.4.1.2. Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives3.4.1.3. Increase in Number of Internet Users3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Lack of Standardization3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Surge in Unbanked and Under Banked Population3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Eea Prepaid Card Market3.5.1. Impact on Eea Prepaid Card Market Size3.5.2. Change in Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact Due to Covid-193.5.3. Framework for Solving Market Challenges Faced by Prepaid Card Solution Providers3.5.4. Economic Impact on Prepaid Card Solution Providers3.5.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.5.6. Opportunity Window Analysis for Prepaid Card Solution Providers

Chapter 4: Eea Prepaid Card Market, by Functional Attribute4.1. Overview4.2. Open-Loop Card4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Closed-Loop Card4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Eea Prepaid Card Market, by Card Type5.1. Overview5.2. General Purpose Card5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Gift Card5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Government Benefit/Disbursement Card5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Payroll Card5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Eea Prepaid Card Market, by End-user6.1. Overview6.2. Retail6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Corporate6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Government/Public Sector6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Eea Prepaid Card Market, by Application7.1. Overview7.2. Food & Groceries7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Pharmacy & Drug Stores7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. Restaurants & Bars7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.5. Consumer Electronics7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.6. Media & Entertainment7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.7. Others7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Eea Prepaid Card Market, by Country8.1. Overview8.2. Italy8.3. Belgium8.4. Denmark8.5. Finland8.6. France8.7. Germany8.8. Iceland8.9. Ireland8.10. Austria8.11. Norway8.12. Poland8.13. Spain8.14. The Netherlands8.15. Rest of Eea Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20199.1.2. Top Winning Strategies Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. American Express Company10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Company Snapshot10.1.3. Product Portfolio10.1.4. Business Performance10.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Jpmorgan Chase & Co.10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Company Snapshot10.2.3. Product Portfolio10.2.4. Business Performance10.3. Kaiku Finance, LLC10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Company Snapshot10.3.3. Product Portfolio10.4. Idt Financial Services Limited10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Company Snapshot10.4.3. Operating Business Segments10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.4.5. Business Performance10.5. Moneycorp10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Company Snapshot10.5.3. Product Portfolio10.5.1. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. H&R Block, Inc.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Company Snapshot10.6.3. Product Portfolio10.6.4. Business Performance10.7. Mango Financial, Inc.10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Company Snapshot10.7.3. Product Portfolio10.8. Payoneer Inc.10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Company Snapshot10.8.3. Product Portfolio10.9. Paypal Holdings, Inc.10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Company Snapshot10.9.3. Product Portfolio10.9.4. Business Performance10.10. Netspend10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Company Snapshot10.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhobyp

