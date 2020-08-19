EDynamic Learning Announces Partnerships With Work-Based Learning Organizations In Support Of Perkins V

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, the largest publisher of online Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courses for middle and high schools in North America, has announced its partnership with Transeo and...

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, the largest publisher of online Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courses for middle and high schools in North America, has announced its partnership with Transeo and CareerCraft. These two companies support schools in providing work-based learning opportunities for high school students. With Perkins V (The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act), schools are tasked with conducting a local needs assessment and offering CTE programs aligned with industries in their region that are highest in demand. The Act also calls for work-based learning options to give students service hours, internships, and apprenticeship opportunities to develop, refine, and apply what they learned in class.

As the largest provider of online CTE curriculum, school partners repeatedly asked eDynamic Learning how to give students the practical skills necessary for many of the industry certifications aligned in the courses. "We were happy to identify Transeo and CareerCraft. Both are a tremendous help to schools in developing long-lasting business partnerships and offer work-based learning opportunities, giving schools a comprehensive CTE program," said Jerry Wooden, President of eDynamic Learning.

And eDynamic Learning's new Workplace & Internship Readiness course will help prepare students before entering work-based learning opportunities. This course will provide students with the foundational skills they'll need to feel confident and assure companies that they will come consistently prepared.

Since the July launch of this new course, schools have already enrolled students and are excited by what the course offers their students. "We're thrilled to offer this much-needed curriculum and provide a new course support toolbar that will help all students find success, including ELL students and those with learning disabilities," said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing, eDynamic Learning.

Besides offering CTE courses aligned at the onset to industry certification exam standards, eDynamic Learning also provides a variety of career exploration courses and job-embedded, data-driven, and classroom-focused professional development workshops for teachers.

