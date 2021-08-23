EDY'S® (Dreyer's) Salutes The End Of Summer With An Ice Cream Giveaway

Say a sweet farewell to everyone's favorite season with the chance to win free ice cream for you and your neighbors!

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer brings on the fun - time off from school, pool parties, sun-filled days in the backyard, indulgent treats and get-togethers with neighbors, friends and family - which can make it that much harder to look forward to fall. But the fun doesn't have to end just yet! EDY'S ® (Dreyer's) wants to help you treat your neighbors to some end-of-summer fun by giving away free ice cream for a sweet time* that everyone can enjoy.

There are still delicious days ahead - just follow these simple steps:

Post a photo on your Instagram feed of a favorite summer ice cream memory. Tag @edys or @dreyers.

In the caption, tell us why your community needs an ice cream party and include #neighborhoodsalutes.

Make sure you're following @edys or @dreyers.

EDY'S ® (Dreyer's) will randomly select potential winners, and direct message them with next steps on how to claim their ice cream celebration - now isn't that sweet!

"Creating joy and connection through ice cream is what EDY'S ® (Dreyer's) is all about," says Julianne Feder, Associate Brand Manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. "That's why we are so excited to reintroduce our Neighborhood Salutes program, to help communities really soak in and celebrate the last days of summer in a way that moms, dad and kids alike are sure to love."

To learn more about EDY'S ® (Dreyer's) and discover fun recipes for the whole family to enjoy, visit Dreyers.com if you are West of the Rockies, and Edys.com if you're East of the Rockies.

ABOUT EDY'S ® (DREYER'S):

In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy opened an ice cream shop together in Oakland, California. They soon made history with deliciously inventive flavors like The Original Rocky Road. Four generations later, we're still devoted to making the richest, creamiest original family favorites.

ABOUT DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM ®

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high-quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick ®, Häagen-Dazs ®, Dreyer's/Edy's ® Grand, Slow Churned ®, Dibs ®, Outshine ®, Nestle Crunch ®, Butterfinger ®, Toll House ®, Push-Up ®, Frosty Paws ®, Edy's Pie ® and Skinny Cow ®. For more information on the company, please visit www.dreyersgrandicecream.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

*10 winners will receive 10 VIP Coupons to use for their neighborhood celebration. Approximate retail value of each prize: $65.00.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per person. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC, 13 years of age or older. Promotion begins at 6:00:01 a.m. PDT on 8/23/2021 and closes at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT on 8/27/2021. Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc., 5929 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. Printed coupons will be provided in the amount of $6.50 to be used for EDY'S ® or Dreyer's ice cream products while supplies last.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edys-dreyers-salutes-the-end-of-summer-with-an-ice-cream-giveaway-301360112.html

