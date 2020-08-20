Edwards Kirby Attorneys Named To The Best Lawyers In America 2021

Seven Attorneys at the Raleigh-based Civil Trial Law Firm, Edwards Kirby, have been named to The Best Lawyers in America® list for 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of seven North Carolina Trial Attorneys from the law firm of Edwards Kirby were selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Four of the firm's attorneys - John Edwards, David Kirby, Bill Bystrynski, and Kristen Beightol - were named to this year's list after having been selected in previous editions. Attorneys Cate Edwards, Mary Kathryn Kurth, and Andrew Avram - who were named to Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch" list - earned their first selection to The Best Lawyers in America.

Each year, Best Lawyers sifts through thousands of the most accomplished practitioners to compile lists recognizing the top attorneys in each state, and relies on the nominations and feedback of other Best Lawyers honorees and members of the judiciary to make the final cut.

The result: a rating system hailed for its substantive and meaningful evaluations, and for being a reliable resource to those in need of proven representation.

For the attorneys at Edwards Kirby, inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America speaks volumes about the respect and esteem they've earned from their peers, as well as the record results they've secured on behalf of Plaintiffs in complex claims involving serious personal injury, medical malpractice, insurance litigation, civil rights, employment law, and other high-stakes torts and civil claims.

Edwards Kirby attorneys named to this year's Best Lawyers list include:

John R. Edwards : Former U.S. Senator and Vice-Presidential nominee John Edwards is a Founding Partner at Edwards Kirby. Recognized among the nation's most accomplished litigators, Edwards was named to Best Lawyers in Medical Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, and Professional Malpractice Law - all for Plaintiffs. He is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , an invite-only group of the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the U.S.

Edwards Kirby is one of North Carolina's most trusted civil trial practices. Led by former U.S. Senator John Edwards and David Kirby - two of the nation's most acclaimed plaintiffs' trial lawyers, the firm has secured millions for clients and record results in a range of complex and high-profile cases. That includes NC state records for the largest personal injury verdict, the largest personal injury settlement, and the largest medical malpractice verdict, as well as the national record for the largest workplace violence verdict. Learn more about the firm's areas of practice by visiting www.edwardskirby.com.

