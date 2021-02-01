Edward Jones Named One Of The World's Most Admired Companies By FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies. The firm ranked No. 4 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category.

Of note was the firm's industry rank in social responsibility (2) and people management, financial soundness and quality of management (3) categories.

"We're proud to be recognized for the work we do every single day on behalf of our 7 million clients," said Ken Cella, principal leading Edward Jones Client Strategies Group. "We're driven by our sense of purpose, which is to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and to work together to better our communities and society. Everything we do comes back to that clear purpose, and that's what helps us perform better, earn deeper trust and confidence from our stakeholders, and have associates who are deeply committed to our work. We strive to help our clients realize opportunities in their own lives that go beyond what they thought was possible."

To create this survey on corporate reputation, FORTUNE magazine and Korn Ferry start with approximately 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. They then whittle down the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670 to create the final list.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

For nearly a century, Edward Jones associates have been recognized for helping individual investors and families accomplish their financial goals, championing associates' unique contributions and strengthening communities throughout North America.

A national strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association® is one key commitment that reinforces the firm's purpose and helps protect and preserve its clients' health, relationships and financial goals. Since 2016, nearly 75,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families over the last five years participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer's walks held nationwide each year.

About Edward JonesEdward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.5 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

