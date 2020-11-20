Edupoint Selects Genesee Intermediate School District (MI) For 5th Annual Partner For Life Award

FLINT, Mich., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, is pleased to announce that Sue Gilliam, former Director of Technical Services for Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD), has been selected as the recipient of the company's 2020 Partner for Life Award. Bob Weathers, Edupoint Founder and CEO, and Rob Wilson, Edupoint President and Chief Innovation Officer, recently notified Gilliam about the award by phone.

GISD is an educational leader in Genesee County, Michigan, delivering high-quality, innovative educational programs and support services to students, parents, and educators across its consortium of districts. GISD partnered with Edupoint in 2012 when the district selected Synergy as the SIS provider for its member districts.

"When we first implemented Synergy, Bob Weathers came to visit and was surprised to find a small team with many new people," Sue Gilliam said. "Typically we would have rolled out a project this size over three years, but everyone was so excited we decided to do it all at once. I was impressed with Bob and Rob Wilson from the get-go. There was so much integrity and helpfulness. They did whatever they could do to make us successful and it was huge to have that kind of support."

The Edupoint leadership team was impressed with Sue and GISD as well. During a period of rapid growth in 2014, Edupoint recruited GISD to provide Synergy training support to some of the company's implementing districts across the U.S. In 2016, GISD became Edupoint's Synergy support provider in Tennessee. The district's Technology & Media Services team currently provides support and training services to 34 districts and charter schools in Michigan and 37 districts in Tennessee.

"Edupoint saw us doing good things and their response was to reach out and ask us to do more with them," said Luke Wittum, Assistant Superintendent of Technology and Media Services. "That partnership has helped us grow as an organization, supporting our own systems right here in Genesee County and continuing to grow our expertise, which benefits our constituents. It's been a win-win partnership."

"Sue and GISD have been wonderful representatives for Edupoint," Bob Weathers said, "always willing to go above and beyond. Sue worked very closely with many different contacts here at Edupoint and her focus on relationship building led directly to the strong partnership we have today. We wish her all the best."

Sue Gilliam retired in July after 12 years with GISD. In recognition of Gilliam's and GISD's valued contributions, Edupoint has awarded $10,000 to GISD to be granted as a student scholarship based on criteria of the district's choosing.

