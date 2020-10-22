Educators Launch New Website To Help Students Prep For Exams

RENO, Nev., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivadream Test Prep, a leading provider of buyer guides and reviews of study materials in the test prep industry, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Test Prep Insight. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment of providing genuinely helpful test prep information for students and professionals at all levels.

"The new name - Test Prep Insight - allows us to emphasize our zealous commitment to being a source that students can trust for accurate and insightful test prep information. We believe this change demonstrates that we are here to guide individuals through the pivotal steps of their academic and professional journeys," said John Ross, President of Test Prep Insight. "Our aim is to help individuals make more informed decisions about the test prep products they purchase, and this change reflects that goal."

Along with the corporate name change, the company has launched a completely revamped website, including more robust reviews, comparisons, buyer guides, and resource articles. Ross continued, "We want to be a one-stop shop for students preparing for their exam, and to do this, we plan to provide deeper and more comprehensive exam-based resource articles. We believe this update to our content will greatly assist students in achieving their goals."

Despite these updates, nothing will change with respect to how the company currently reviews test prep products and study materials. Test Prep Insight purchases, examines and thoroughly reviews every course, book and study product that it covers through a battery of detailed assessments. In addition, the company partners with a network of industry experts to verify that all information in every review is accurate and up-to-date, ensuring exam takers are getting unbiased and credible information.

"This is what truly separates us from our competitors, and makes us the most authoritative and trustworthy source for test prep information on the internet," said Ross.

About Test Prep Insight:

Test Prep Insight is an online education company that helps individuals make more informed decisions about the test prep products they purchase through detailed reviews, comparisons and best lists, covering all major entrance and professional exams. The company's ultimate goal is to help students and professionals achieve their educational and career goals.

