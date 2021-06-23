Educational Toys Market To Grow By $ 28.40 Billion|Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the educational toys market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Educational Toys Market Participants:

Engino.net Ltd.Engino.net Ltd. offers an Academy of STEAM series that has been developed in order to cope with the new trend in education science that incorporates arts within the STEM curriculum.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. offers educational DIY solar, coding, and robotics build-and-play kits for children.

Learning Resources Ltd.Learning Resources Ltd. offers math cubes, square charts, and others.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: SegmentationThe educational toys market is segmented as below:

Product

Academic Toys



Cognitive Toys



Motor Skills Toys



Other Toys

Application

0-4 Years



4-8 Years



Above 8 Years

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The educational toys market is driven by the increasing demand for smart toys. In addition, the shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys is expected to trigger the educational toys market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

