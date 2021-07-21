Education Technology Company Sketchy Expands Leadership Team And Forms Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy , the education technology company on a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, has expanded its executive team and established an advisory board as the company continues its path of tremendous growth. The additions include Chief Product Officer Trevin Chow, who joins among a recent hiring wave that also brings talent to Sketchy from many digital entertainment and education companies. He recently hails from Nike as Director of Product, Digital Coaching and Athlete Experiences. Prior to Nike, Chow held leadership positions at Microsoft and Axon where he led teams building transformational products in e-commerce, security, connected fitness and the justice system.

Advisor additions include Shiva Rajaraman, Vice President of Commerce (Shops) at Facebook, and Stephen Davis, Chief Content Officer and former Executive Vice President at Hasbro. Rajaraman specializes in helping people discover products they love through creators and communities they admire. Previously, he was the Chief Technology Officer at WeWork and Vice President of Product at Spotify, where he introduced new formats including podcasts and personalized playlists. Davis created some of the most profitable global omni-channel brand franchises, with significant experience executing direct to consumer content. He also serves on the board of advisors for UCLA Health System affiliates Operation Mend, which focuses on healing the wounds of war, and The Rape Treatment Center.

Sketchy, which helps students thrive even when faced with a 24/7, every-test-matters level of pressure, uses innovative animated videos to help students better retain complex information. Sketchy reports that 77% of all medical students in the U.S. use its program over a four-year period as a study guide and to prepare for their board exams. Sketchy employs the "method of loci," an ancient Greek technique that creates spatial relationships between key information using symbols. This way of learning has been scientifically proven to be superior (see research published in Science Advances , March 2021), and has been used by brilliant people for centuries.

"We're thrilled for these additions to the Sketchy family who bring an incredible depth of experience and will help us grow and seek out new opportunities," said Sketchy's President Andrew Sugerman and Co-Founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui in a joint statement. "The new advisory board features individuals who will guide specific areas of our company pertaining to their expertise."

The company received $30 million in funding in 2020 from TCG and Reach Capital and is preparing for a big back-to-school season. Sketchy is well positioned for continued success as student interest in attending medical school sees a rapid 18% year-over-year increase, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) .

Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded in 2013 by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning.

