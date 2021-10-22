Education Resources, Inc. Offers Three Exceptional Live CEU Webinars For Neonatal And Pediatric Therapists

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI), a leading provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs, and Holly Schifsky, OTR/L, CNT, NTMTC, CBIS, a renowned Certified Neonatal Therapist, offer three exceptional live webinars that teach neonatal and pediatric therapists the most current evidence-based techniques and practices to treat children in NICU and PICU. The three courses " Baby Beats and Breaths: Therapeutic Interventions for the Premature Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise," "Babies' Bodies and Brains: Multi-System Assessment and Treatment of the Premature/Medically Complex Infant for the Rehabilitation Professional" and "Bridging the Gap: Outpatient Rehabilitation Considerations for the Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise," are open for registration.

The highly popular and essential NICU course, " Baby Beats and Breaths: Therapeutic Interventions for the Premature Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise," has been offered through ERI for several years and attended by thousands of therapists across the globe. The two-day, live webinar is offered in 2022 on January 14 and 15, July 16 and 17, and October 8 and 9.

"Babies' Bodies and Brains: Multi-System Assessment and Treatment of the Premature/Medically Complex Infant for the Rehabilitation Professional" teaches therapists a systems-based approach to assess the premature/medically complex infant in the NICU and PICU setting. The course is offered as a two-day live webinar on November 5 and 6, 2021 and February 18 and 19, 2022, and as a three-part webinar on August 18, 19, and 20, 2022.

"Bridging the Gap: Outpatient Rehabilitation Considerations for the Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise," a one-day live webinar, teaches attendees skills to maximize development for the medically fragile infant with cardiopulmonary compromise who is transitioning to outpatient rehabilitation. The course is offered on December 3, 2021, and March 10, 2022.

For more information including complete details on each course and registration please click HERE. ERI does anticipate adding additional courses with Holly Schifsky in 2022 and encourages therapists to check the website regularly and sign up for course updates and offers.

About Education Resources, Inc.Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-resources-inc-offers-three-exceptional-live-ceu-webinars-for--neonatal-and-pediatric-therapists-301406879.html

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.