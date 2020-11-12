Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) Offers New Promotion

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERI is offering a new promotion to show its gratitude to its customers and to the entire therapy community. Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, special educators, and assistants are encouraged to use the code "GIVINGTHANKS" to receive a $30 discount on their live webinar registration. This code is good through November 30, 2020.

ERI continues to add new topics and speakers to its expansive catalogue of continuing education courses for PTs, OTs, SLPs, Special Educators and more. The new webinars are live streamed during a variety of convenient times including weekends and evenings and provide therapists the opportunity to learn from home. Each webinar is taught by world-renowned faculty members who are experts in their fields of practice, and provide the same exceptional teachings that therapists have come to expect from ERI.

A recent webinar participant and physical therapist from Pennsylvania, said of the virtual class, "Love the webinar format. Makes it very convenient for those with limited funds to travel to a course. I feel it was just as valuable as an in person course. Hope this option continues post pandemic."

ERI's list of live webinars is located on the company's website with new courses being added weekly. Faculty members include Dr. Kay Toomey, Mary Massery, Dr. Richard Clendaniel, Anne Buckley-Reen, Liesa Persaud, Jessica Minehan, and many more.

