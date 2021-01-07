Education Resources, Inc. Announces New, Enhanced Online Continuing Education Courses For Therapists

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is strengthening the company's robust on-demand online course catalogue with an updated version of "Advanced Vestibular Rehabilitation Online" with Dr. Richard Clendaniel, and a newly expanded, comprehensive " Toe Walking: Part A & B - Comprehensive Series" with Liesa Ritchie-Persaud. Each course was previously recorded during a live webinar or in-person course and can be taken from the convenience and safety of home.

Newly revised "Advanced Vestibular Rehabilitation Online" teaches the latest rehabilitative procedures and evidence-based treatments and methods for assessing advanced BPPV, cervicogenic dizziness, post-concussion syndrome, and more. The course is taught by Dr. Richard Clendaniel, a highly regarded expert in his field of study and effective educator who is dedicated to sharing his expertise with fellow therapists.

ERI will also offer the "Toe Walking: Part A & B - Comprehensive Series," with Liesa Ritchie-Persaud, a leading expert in the field of equinus gait. The series consists of two sessions, "Toe Walking: Part A" which teaches in-depth evaluation and treatment of equinus gait, and "Toe Walking: Part B" which explores red flags, roles of vision/reflexes and utilizing the ACT. Individuals can register for "Toe Walking: Part A - In-depth Evaluation and Treatment" and receive up to 10 CEUs, "Toe Walking: Part B - Red Flags, Roles of Vision/Reflexes and Utilizing the ACT" and receive up to 7 CEUs, or for both sessions and receive up to 17 CEUs.

"ERI's on-demand online course offerings provide therapists the opportunity to learn the latest tools and techniques from the convenience of home or office," said Carol Loria, President of Education Resources, Inc. "We are proud to partner with Dr. Richard Clendaniel and Liesa Ritchie-Persaud, both renowned experts in their fields, to bring these exceptional educational offerings to the therapy community."

Participants can register for "Advanced Vestibular Rehabilitation Online" and the "Toe Walking: Part A & B - Comprehensive Series," at www.educationresourcesinc.com.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients.

