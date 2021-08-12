Education Resources, Inc., And Dr. Brown's™ Medical Announce Advancing Excellence In Infant Care Scholarships

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) a leading provider of continuing education for NICU therapists, and Dr. Brown's™ Medical, innovators of products that continue to transform the care practices of infant oral feeding challenges in NICUs, are accepting applications for the Advancing Excellence in Infant Care Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to two neonatal therapists who demonstrate the core values of collaboration, integrity, and a passion for improving the lives of the infants and families they serve. The winners will receive free tuition to an ERI continuing education live webinar. Occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists working in NICU settings are invited to apply for the scholarships. Applications can be submitted by clicking HERE. The deadline for application is September 10, 2021, and the winners will be announced September 19, 2021.

"ERI. is committed to offering therapists exceptional continuing education courses taught by world-renowned faculty members," said Carol Loria, President of Education Resources, Inc. "We're pleased to join with Dr. Brown's™ Medical, an organization also dedicated to neonatal feeding and education, to offer two individuals the opportunity to advance their career and learn the latest, clinically relevant techniques to care for children and families in the NICU."

This is the second year that Dr. Brown's™ Medical and ERI have offered the Advancing Excellence in Infant Care Scholarships.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

Media Contact: Catherine Troutman ctroutman@educationresourcesinc.com 1-800-487-6530

