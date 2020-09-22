Education Advanced Strengthens Their K-12 EdTech Leadership Position Through Acquisition Of School Software Group

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., creators of TestHound and Cardonex, announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-based School Software Group, creators of BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). This acquisition strengthens the company's industry leadership position, bringing their client base up to more than 500 districts, 6,500 schools, and 4.6M students.

The purchase of School Software Group (SSG) fits into Education Advanced's (EAI's) strategic objective to provide educators time and cost-saving operations tools and enable them to better meet the education needs of students. With BYOC, EAI's offering now includes subscription software to help with master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination.

"There is a virtuous loop between placing students in the right classes, giving them the right curriculum, and ensuring they receive the right assessments," said Dr. Eli Crow, CEO of Education Advanced. "Adding efficiency to this loop not only improves operations, but it also allows schools to provide a higher quality education experience. Our ability to deliver profound value to the school districts we serve has undoubtedly been multiplied by the addition of BYOC to our product offering."

Chris Trina, co-founder of School Software Group, said, "We introduced BYOC to the market in 2004 to help districts successfully navigate ever-changing curriculum development and delivery standards. It has been rewarding to create a positive impact in the lives of millions of students. It is even more rewarding to consider the expanding impact our curriculum technology will have when paired with the team and technology of Education Advanced. The best is yet ahead."

About BuildYourOwnCurriculum

BYOC is a widely awarded curriculum and learning management system technology connecting learning objectives to a continuous cycle of curriculum development, delivery, assessment, and refinement across teachers, classrooms and grade-levels in K-12 school districts. The collaborative nature of BYOC improves efficiencies by reducing duplication of effort and enabling teachers to seamlessly share best practices. With BYOC, educators can consistently keep curriculum aligned to evolving standards by allowing them to easily identify disconnects and emerging areas for improvement.

About Education Advanced

Education Advanced is a privately held K-12 EdTech SaaS company providing operations tools to enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their valuable time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes TestHound, Cardonex, and BYOC. These award-winning and patented technology solutions significantly advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts around the country.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-advanced-strengthens-their-k-12-edtech-leadership-position-through-acquisition-of-school-software-group-301135983.html

SOURCE Education Advanced