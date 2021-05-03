Educate 360 Professional Training Partners Acquires Pierian Data

Educate 360 Professional Training Partners (Educate 360) today announced the acquisition of Pierian Data, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality technology training, with a focus on Python programming language courses, data science courses, and machine learning courses. The acquisition will allow Educate 360 to expand its capabilities to make a broader impact in helping individuals and companies have the right skills and talent in a digitally transforming environment.

The CEO of Educate 360, Jason Cassidy, commented: "We are incredibly excited to have Pierian Data as part of Educate 360. Pierian's offering, such as the leading course in Python, fills a continuously growing need in an economy driven by digital transformation. We're proud to be able to offer existing and new customers, both individuals and enterprises, the opportunity to take these courses to expand their skills and talent in data science, which is a crucial skill area for companies' success."

Pierian founder Jose Portilla, shared his thoughts as well: "I am excited for the next phase of Pierian Data's growth with Educate 360. Our expertise in online learning combined with Educate 360's capabilities in creating tailored enterprise solutions creates a unique opportunity for us to expand the impact we can have on people's careers and companies' success." Jose will stay on with Educate 360 as Head of Data Science.

About Educate 360 Professional Training Partners

Educate 360, a portfolio company of investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, is the professional training partner of choice to improve organizational efficiency and effectiveness, increase cross-functional alignment, and drive results. Along with its brands Project Management Academy, Watermark Learning, and AgileUp, Educate 360 delivers training from world-class instructors in areas such as project management, agile, business analysis, and leadership in 65+ cities across the U.S. and Canada, live virtual courses, self-paced online learning, and tailored enterprise engagements to 10,000+ professionals and for hundreds of companies each year www.educate360.com.

About Jose Portilla and Pierian Data

Pierian Data, Inc. ("PDI" or the "Company) was founded by Jose Portilla in November of 2015 as a leading provider of high-quality technology training, with a focus on Python programming language courses, data science courses, and machine learning courses. The Company offers two outlets for customers taking these courses, self-paced online video courses and in-person training sessions.

