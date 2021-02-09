Eduard Slinin Founder And CEO Of Corporate Transportation Group Offers Learning Programs And Job Opportunities To Displaced Drivers And Unemployed

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduard Slinin founder and CEO of Corporate Transportation Group (CTG), In response to the unemployment rate triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that it is creating new training and job opportunities for...

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduard Slinin founder and CEO of Corporate Transportation Group (CTG), In response to the unemployment rate triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that it is creating new training and job opportunities for people who would like to join its workforce of drivers.

Proper training and equipment

CTG will offer a comprehensive training program that will prepare the participants to meet the highest standards expected from its elite driving team.

These training sessions will include professional skills like road safety, driver etiquette, automotive maintenance, and first aid.

CTG will also offer short enhancement courses that will arm the drivers with skills they can use to gain additional income (for example, auto mechanics, basic business courses, among others).

CTG will also provide the necessary equipment and tools to make the training sessions more immersive and useful.

Assistance in getting a TLC license

One of the essential things that drivers need to enhance their value in the industry is getting a TLC Driver's License, also known as a universal license. TLC stands for the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

This license allows a driver to drive both yellow and green taxis, black cars (vehicles that transport businesspeople), livery, and limousines. Having specially marked cars with the TLC imprimatur assures passengers about their safety.

CTG is committed to provide assistance to drivers in getting their TLC license. The assistance will come in the form of training and help in filing for the application.

Assistance in acquiring a car

CTG is also committed to help drivers to find a car they can use to earn a living. This includes helping them source for affordable vehicles, and get financial aid for a car loan.

Mr. Eduard Slinin, president and founder of Corporate Transportation Group, says this plan came about from observing the difficulties drivers are facing right now.

"We know that the effects of this pandemic has been particularly hard for drivers. We want to provide assistance and help to them, not through dole-outs, but through meaningful aids that will benefit them in the long-term."

Mr. Slinin added that CTG has always taken care of its people and that they are committed to keep hiring drivers even if others are laying off employees.

The Corporate Transportation Group is a New York based company that operates the largest fleet in the Tri-State area. CTG is known for providing a broad range of options to its customers. This wide range of service offerings is its advantage over its competitors, which can only offer limited options in certain categories.

Among the services offered by CTG are point to point travel, airport limousine, hourly charters, sightseeing and group tours, corporate roadshows, private aviation chauffeurs, special occasions, and even mobile event transportation.

