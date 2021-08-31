Edtech Nonprofit ReadWorks Receives Grant From Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation For Fiction Library Expansion

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The edtech nonprofit ReadWorks has received a two-year $150,000 grant from the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation to increase the number of high-quality, diverse texts in its library, specifically focusing on fiction representing ReadWorks' broad usership.

Educators using ReadWorks have long requested more fiction, and research shows the positive impact that texts representing the diversity of people, places, and lives have on reading comprehension. In response, ReadWorks' expansion of their fiction library will provide teachers and students even more of the high-quality, research-based passages they know and trust.

Fiction is fundamental to ReadWorks' mission of developing successful, joyful readers, regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or age. Used by over 1.2 million teachers and 17 million students nationwide, ReadWorks' free digital platform provides K-12 teachers and their students content, resources, and digital tools rooted in the science of reading. Fiction has the unique ability to stimulate key competencies in social-emotional learning (SEL), like positive relationships, problem-solving, collaboration, and goal-setting. With relatable characters and situations to invite them into the text, ReadWorks' enhanced fiction catalog will offer students new and exciting reading experiences while still supporting the background knowledge, vocabulary, and strategic reading needed for reading comprehension success.

"We are always striving to provide our loyal community of educators the tools they need to do their jobs more effectively," said Terry Bowman, Executive Director of ReadWorks. "This grant from the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation will allow us to vault ahead in providing relevant and engaging content to our growing and diverse audience. With more new, exciting fiction to explore, students will engage intimately with passages and become better readers as a result. This outcome lies at the heart of ReadWorks' mission. We are extremely grateful to the Foundation for its sustained generosity."

"The Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation is pleased to provide funding to ReadWorks for the expansion of its online fiction library," Emily Mommsen, Executive Director of the Foundation said, "This particular effort to provide culturally diverse, high-quality fictional content will provide an important vehicle for all children to both see themselves and build acceptance toward others through the stories they are reading."

The impact of the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation's grant will be wide-reaching. ReadWorks is used in 88% of all public and charter K-8 schools, including 91% of those with the highest poverty rates. In New York City, the Foundation's target region, ReadWorks reaches over 360,000 students in 97% of all public K-12 schools.

The Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation, established in 1917, has dedicated itself to serving New York City's cultural and educational institutions "for the betterment of mankind." The Foundation has long-standing relationships with the American Museum of Natural History, the New York Public Library, New York Botanical Garden, Wildlife Conservation Society, Teachers College of Columbia University, the Travelers Aid Society, Children's Aid Society, the New York City Mission Society, International House, among others. ReadWorks remains grateful for the Foundation's generous support over the years and looks forward to strengthening their partnership.

If your organization or institution is interested in partnering by sharing existing fiction texts or co-creating new fiction texts, please reach out to Susanne Nobles, Chief Academic Officer: Susanne@ReadWorks.org.

About ReadWorks At ReadWorks, our mission is to ensure all children become successful, joyful readers by working to bridge the gap between research and practice in reading instruction. To sign up for your free ReadWorks account go to: ReadWorks.org/teacher-signup

Contact: Becca VaughnReadWorks Becca@ReadWorks.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-nonprofit-readworks-receives-grant-from-cleveland-h-dodge-foundation-for-fiction-library-expansion-301365517.html

SOURCE ReadWorks