EDJX And Edgevana Partner To Enable Rapid Deployment And Monetization At The Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDJX , a pioneer in distributed planet-scale edge computing technology, today announced it will partner with Edgevana to make EdjBlock ™ available through the Edgevana marketplace. Edgevana is an intuitive online B2B marketplace platform that facilitates optimized transactions between data center operators, co-location providers, network providers, and end-user customers. EdjBlock is a revolutionary new solution that makes it easy to bring workloads and applications closer to end-users and connected things. EdjBlock is a pre-integrated edge computing infrastructure enabling rapid deployment and monetization of distributed CDN and edge computing services for EDJX customers and partners on the EDJX platform.

"Edgevana, through its bi-lateral marketplace, has created a path for buyers to more efficiently procure data center-related services and in addition will be working with the sellers to lower cost of operations and differentiate with new services like EdjBlock from EDJX," said EDJX CEO John Cowan.

"One of our primary objectives is to help our community of operators become more competitive in a global market," said Mark Thiele, Edgevana CEO. "The potential for Edgevana to help EDJX expand more efficiently with our market access and advanced search capabilities while at the same time introducing a new revenue-generating opportunity is perfectly aligned and gives Edgevana a great advantage in being able to bring EdjBlock and other cutting edge EDJX technologies and edge servers to our B2B marketplace."

"EDJX is building the world's largest edge cloud as measured by the number of edge locations. EDJX is distributed, meaning that each node on our network is autonomous, but they coordinate through a protocol to deliver edge services," said James Thomason, EDJX CTO. "EDJX is committed to building out the edge sustainably, and developers will now have a faster service for less money to build, deploy, and accelerate IoT apps."

Partnering with Edgevana advances EDJX's ability to place EdjBlocks globally through its relationships and deep network of colocation operators. EdjBlock's expanded availability through the Edgevana marketplace will also enable the Edgevana supply chain to earn passive income through the promotion and delivery of EDJX platform services, including but not limited to CDN, DNS, Serverless, and Object Storage features on a public basis.

For more information, visit the EDJX and Edgevana websites at www.edjx.io and www.edgevana.com

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write edge and IoT applications using serverless computing, accelerate content delivery, increase the responsiveness of edge applications, and secure edge data at the source. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. Led by cloud industry veterans John Cowan and James Thomason, EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. To learn more about EDJX, visit https://edjx.io and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter @edjx_io.

About Edgevana

Edgevana is an intuitive online B2B marketplace platform that facilitates optimized transactions between data center operators, colocation providers, network providers, and end-user customers. Founders Mark Thiele and Subhan Jahromi launched Edgevana in 2019 with the express intent of disrupting the existing processes for selling and buying colocation and data center services. Edgevana's member data centers are the backbone of IT delivery globally. Individually they represent a city, region, or country, but as a global resource, they are often invisible to the modern buyer. Federating the access to these facilities and delivering competitive differentiation in new, more cost-effective services enables Edgevana to make each location part of a greater whole, delivering value to the owner and global buyers. For our customers who might need a global partner in the data center space, whether for transformation, market-entry, or edge computing, Edgevana is making adaptations daily to improve the identification, contracting, procurement, and deployment easier. To learn more about Edgevana, please visit www.edgevana.com

