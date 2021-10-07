Editas Medicine To Present Preclinical Data On Novel Engineered IPSC Derived NK Cells For The Treatment Of Cancer At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on its progress in the development of cell therapy medicines for the treatment of cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually, November 10-14, 2021.

The Company will present a poster on its new method to drive high-level constitutive CD16 expression on the surface of iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cells through transgene knock-in (KI) at the GAPDH locus using an Editas-engineered AsCas12a. New preclinical data demonstrated that CD16 KI confers significantly increased cytotoxic activity in iNK cells against tumor cells compared with wild type iNK cells.

Poster Presentation: Title: GAPDH Knock-in of High Affinity CD16 in iPSC Derived NK Cells Drives High-level Expression and Increased Anti-tumor Function Date and Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET Abstract #: 191 Session Title: Cellular Therapies

About Editas MedicineAs a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

