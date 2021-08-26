Edison International And Southern California Edison Declare Q3 Dividends

The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.

The Board of Directors of Edison International (EIX) - Get Report today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6625 per share, payable on October 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The Edison International Board also declared the initial semi-annual dividend of $27.77083 per share on the 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of Southern California Edison (SCE) today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 14, 2021, on the:

Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II's 5.10% Trust Preference Securities

Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III's 5.75% Trust Preference Securities

Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV's 5.375% Trust Preference Securities

Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V's 5.45% Trust Preference Securities

Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities

About Edison International

Edison International (EIX) - Get Report is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005726/en/