Edison Interactive To Stream Atmosphere TV On Connected Screens In Over 33,000 Golf Carts Nationwide

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI), a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system for connected screens in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more, today announced a partnership with Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses. With the integration in place, a curated feed of Atmosphere's original, audio-optional TV channels will now be available through Shark Experience presented by Verizon, a platform managed by EI. The venture merges visual entertainment with in-person experience by bringing a wealth of content - from extreme sports to relaxing nature videos - to interactive golf cart screens.

Shark Experience is available at 360+ golf courses and in over 33,000 golf carts in the U.S., providing a customized, interactive solution that enhances the customer experience while simultaneously supporting course management and advertiser opportunities that reach a high-value, hard-to-reach audience.

"Atmosphere offers a new type of video experience, featuring channels that are designed to be enjoyed with or without sound - so golfers can watch without disturbing other players on the course," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "They are the ideal partner to provide unique, snackable content that will suit different moods and mindsets for customers using Shark Experience."

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with Edison Interactive," said Leo Resig, CEO and co-founder of Atmosphere. "Atmosphere is designed to elevate the customer experience across every type of business. The content we've curated for the Shark Experience platform will enhance any golfer's experience on the green, unlocking a wealth of engaging content as they move through the course."

Atmosphere streams an aggregate of more than 250,000 hours of programming per day across 54 channels of both owned and partner content, reaching over 48 million visits every month. Atmosphere retail clients include Westin, Hilton, McDonald's, and thousands of other businesses of all sizes. Atmosphere provides venues with TV hardware and programming for free, monetizing its content through its proprietary advertising platform and paid subscriptions, allowing venues to run their own ads during programming breaks.

About Edison InteractiveEdison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected screens in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-user customers with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About AtmosphereAtmosphere is a free streaming multi-channel platform for businesses offering over 50 original and partner TV channels licensed for global, commercial venue usage. Atmosphere also provides value added features for venue operators including a digital signage feature for businesses to run their house promotions within the content and a paid ads-free version. The platform was developed using proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group as CHIVE TV and spun out in 2019 into Atmosphere. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv .

