EDiscovery Firm Page One Legal Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Page One Legal, an eDiscovery services and litigation support firm, celebrates an important milestone anniversary. February 2021 officially marks Page One's 15 years in business in Nashville, TN.

Since its inception in 2006, Page One has provided its clients with digital forensic collections, online database hosting, technology assisted review, and advanced data analytics through their eDiscovery department. Their litigation support center offers several print services to accommodate any document needs.

Page One COO, Andrew Kent says, "Reaching our 15 year anniversary is more than just an achievement, it's an inspiration. We look back on the progress we've made with both our clients and our community, and we're excited. We've been adding new team members, increasing our resources, and featuring the two gold standard eDiscovery platforms of Relativity Server and Relativity One. We can't wait to show what we can do next."

Page One credits its success and reputation to its clients, its network of partners, and especially all its team members who are committed to providing first-rate service. Because of the company's commitment to client success, Page One confidently looks forward to the next 15 years of providing innovative discovery services to law firms and corporations across the country.

For more information on Page One and their eDiscovery and data forensic services, please visit www.pageonelegal.com or email solutions@pageonelegal.com.

About Page One Page One is a Nashville-based, national eDiscovery and litigation support provider founded in 2006. We are known for our commitment to continually improving our services, providing first-rate data security, and always delivering the highest quality of work to our clients. Our legal and eDiscovery experts provide innovative solutions to Top AM Law firms and corporations across the country to achieve their goals.

Contact Information:Business: Page One LegalAddress: 223 Sixth Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219Email: solutions@pageonelegal.com Phone: (615) 780-2101 Website: www.pageonelegal.com

