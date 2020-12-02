Edible Garden® Exceeds November Sales During 2020 Thanksgiving Season

BELVIDERE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Garden®, an agriculture-technology company that operates advanced environmentally controlled greenhouses and indoor hydroponic farms under stringent food safety protocols, announces a record number of sales during the month of November 2020 at nearly $1 million.

"Not only was this Thanksgiving the best on record for sales - 100% year-over-year, and more than 900,000 plants shipped and sold - our packaging technology helped to significantly reduce waste for our retail partners from double-digits to under 8%. We are thrilled to bring our Zero-Waste Inspired herbs and lettuces to our ever growing customer network and expand access to USDA-Certified Organic, locally grown sustainable product offerings," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "Now more than ever, Edible Garden's food safety protocols and product innovations are proving to decrease waste while continuing to expand sales."

Edible Garden's commitment to a sustainable future of next generation farming with Zero-Waste Inspired® innovation has shown a tremendous impact, with significant growth of the category in a short amount of time. Unlike other farming practices, the company sources 99% of its supply from the U.S. to ensure quality and food safety standards.

Interest in Edible Garden culinary herbs, produce and living lettuces shows a strong shift in consumer buying patterns. Consumers are buying more and investing in longer shelf life items. The sustainable produce category has changed dramatically due in part to the Covid19 pandemic and USDA-Certified Organic, locally grown sustainable product offerings.

Edible Garden recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via crowd investment platform Republic, which will help fund the commercialization of the company's advanced environmentally controlled greenhouses. This will further reduce the company's carbon footprint and expand access to its USDA-Certified Organic, sustainable Produce offerings. More about the campaign which runs through January 2021 is here:

Headquartered in Belvidere, New Jersey, Edible Garden operates additional farms nationwide through cooperative farming efforts that transcend the company's social mission to bring fresh produce and jobs to local areas. Edible Garden is a key contributor to Project Gigaton, a Walmart initiative to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030.

Edible Garden produce includes USDA-Certified Organic Premium Fresh Cut Herbs, Hydro Fresh Basil, Organic 4" Living Herbs, and Premium Organic Living Lettuces that are currently available at major and local retailers including Meijer, Walmart, Kroger, Wakefern/ShopRite, Hannaford, Target, Sweetgreen, among many others.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden®, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution generating food miles. When it comes to plant-based and advanced nutrition, Edible Garden delivers an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands, respectively.

