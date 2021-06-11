Edgybees Selected To Participate In Inaugural AWS Space Accelerator For Startups

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees today announced it has been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Space Accelerator , a business support program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. This opportunity will support Edgybees' efforts to deliver real-time, high-precision geo-tagging for aerial images and video that provide timely and accurate situational awareness for mission-critical operations.

New for 2021, the four-week AWS Space Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support in collaboration with Seraphim, one of the world's leading investment groups focused exclusively on the space industry, who will provide business development and investment guidance.

The explosion of aerial assets such as drones, helicopters, and airplanes has expanded the availability of imagery and video during critical missions such as natural disasters, emergency incidents, and precision military operations. Yet despite massive investments in excess of a trillion dollars a year, the vast majority of aerial imagery and video footage go unused due to lack of accurate geographical context.

Since telemetry data from the aerial assets themselves is notoriously inaccurate, erroneous information is often displayed to pilots and operators who are making crucial decisions under pressure with life or death consequences. Lacking accurate geolocation information, operators may struggle to pinpoint the location of a trapped family in a hurricane, a hiker lost in a remote area, or a residential building in a forest fire area.

Edgybees helps solve this problem by analyzing incoming visual information and matching it with real-time GIS telemetry, with accuracy as high as 1 meter and as little as 120 milliseconds latency. Unlike other solutions that require expensive proprietary GIS data, the Edgybees solution is utilizing commercial-grade satellite-generated GIS data, making the solution highly affordable and generating additional revenue streams for satellite operators. Optimized for the cloud, the Edgybees software and APIs have been successfully deployed on the AWS cloud platform with major defense integrators and customers across the globe.

"We are extremely excited to be selected for the AWS Space Accelerator and collaborate with AWS to deliver advanced decision-support solutions at the scale and speed that are a must for lifesaving and mission-critical operations," said Adam Kaplan, Edgybees' co-founder and CEO. "Running on AWS streamlines the integration of our software into existing systems used by customers, delivering immediate improvement of their geo-registration accuracy and reliability without modifying their workflows and operating procedures."

As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity, Edgybees will receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit, AWS Cloud training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with space-savvy venture investors.

"AWS looks forward to collaborating with our finalists to advance their inspiring vision for transforming how we understand, operate in, and benefit from space," said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. "Congratulations to our finalists, who were selected from hundreds of impressive startups from across the global space industry. The cloud is uniquely suited to spur the success of space companies in so many ways, and we are excited to help these companies achieve their biggest goals."

Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution will bring to the space industry, the creative application of AWS to solve problems, and the team's ability to deliver on its specific mission.

For more information on the AWS Space Accelerator, visit https://seraphim.vc/aws/accelerator/ .

About EdgybeesFounded in 2017, Edgybees brings clarity, accuracy, and speed to mission-critical and lifesaving operations that rely on streamed aerial video for situational awareness. Edgybees' solution combines advanced computer vision and machine learning technologies to accurately match aerial video to satellite reference imagery in real-time. This unique approach enables rapid decision-making by visually augmenting roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data on top of live video feeds - via our own platform or by integrating with third-party virtual augmentation solutions. With high-precision geo-tagging and near-zero latency, Edgybees makes complex operational environments instantly clear - enabling defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams to accomplish lifesaving and high-urgency missions quickly and safely. For more information, please visit www.edgybees.com .

Contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein(267) 521-9654 drudenstein@propelsc.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgybees-selected-to-participate-in-inaugural-aws-space-accelerator-for-startups-301311099.html

SOURCE Edgybees