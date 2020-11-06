Edgewell Personal Care Company Announces Details For Its Virtual Investor Day On November 20, 2020

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) - Get Report announced that Rod Little, President and CEO, along with members of the executive leadership team will unveil the details of a comprehensive strategy to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value at its Virtual Investor Day on Friday, November 20, 2020. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude around noon.

A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on https://ir.edgewell.com at the time of the meeting. Please click here to register for the event in advance. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on https://ir.edgewell.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

