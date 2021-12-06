Edgewater Wireless To Present At The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event December 7 - 9, 2021

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSXV:YFI)( OTC Pink:KPIFF) (" Edgewater" or the " Company"), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the SNN Network...

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSXV:YFI)( OTC Pink:KPIFF) (" Edgewater" or the " Company"), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, taking place virtually December 7 th - 9 th, 2021.

Edgewater President and CEO, Andrew Skafel, will present the Company's vision for delivering next-generation technology to optimize the performance of Wi-Fi networks being stretched to capacity by the exploding number of IoT devices being used in today's world.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live.

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Edgewater Corporate PresentationDate & Time: Thursday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ETWebcast Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43884

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Edgewater or to watch the Company presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": www.canada.snn.network/agenda

About Edgewater Wireless We make Wi-Fi. Better.Edgewater Wireless is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

