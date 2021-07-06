Edgewater Wireless Selected To Participate In The Wireless Global Congress 2021, Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its selection to join the WBA's Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series of webinars on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization including some of the largest broadband and mobile providers, will host the event.

Outstanding in-home Wi-Fi deployments, and the evolution of the 'smart' Connected Home, have become a must-have, not an option. This session will highlight key market drivers and trends for residential Wi-Fi; how the next five years of IoT technology development will help deliver the Connected Home experience; and the capabilities of the next generation of Wi-Fi technologies, such as Wi-Fi Sensing and AR/VR, in the home. President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, Andrew Skafel, will join representatives from Comcast, Airties, Plume and the Wi-Fi Alliance in a session moderated by Steve Andrews, TMT NED and Wireless Broadband Alliance Board Advisor.

"Our recent Proof of Concept with a Tier 1 Service Provider looked at 6-million devices in 750,000 homes and clearly illustrated a need for Spectrum Slicing in the home," Said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "We're pleased with the outstanding results of the PoC and are looking forward to sharing our progress and stimulating thought and discussion with our WBA members."

Edgewater's physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements. For more information on Edgewater Wireless and Spectrum Slicing, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

Wireless Global CongressThe Wireless Global Congress is the semi-annual conference hosted by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization of some of the world's largest broadband and mobile providers and related tech companies, including Cisco, Microsoft, Google and Intel. The organization was founded in 2003 to resolve business issues and enable collaborative opportunities for service providers, enterprises and cities, enabling them to enhance the customer experience of Wi-Fi and significant adjacent technologies. WBA members represent more than 2-billion subscribers and operate more than 30 million hotspots globally. For more information on attending the Wireless Global Congress 2021 Conference, visit www.wirelessglobalcongress.com.

About Edgewater Wireless We make Wi-Fi. Better.Edgewater Wireless ( www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005374/en/