EdgeMicro Delivers Custom Locations And Increased Capacities To Meet Customer Demand

DENVER, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandemic-related business challenges have fully validated the need for distributed content and compute. EdgeMicro, a leading edge colocation company, announces Edge Anywhere in response to heightened capacity requirements and custom location demands.

"Our Rapid Deployment Colocation data center delivery is about flexibility and scale. Our expertise allows us to put our clients where they need to be, when they need to get there. Our facilities are supported by proven operations, maintenance, security, and multiple compliance certifications. EdgeMicro provides the uptime, consistency and reliability our customers demand and deserve," says Jason Scandrol, EdgeMicro's Vice President of Operations.

Wholesale colocation remains highly centralized, and regional providers are capacity and location restrained. Organizations deploying new infrastructure, or modifying existing real-estate assets, face headwinds related to cost and ability to scale efficiently.

"EdgeMicro does not define where the edge should be. Our niche is high-speed delivery of reliable colocation with multiple connectivity solutions on day one. Enabling our customers' success, where, when, and how they need it is our value. Our rapid deployment expertise allows delivery of our modular units in eight weeks with new ground-up turnkey sites in as little as 16 weeks. Edge Anywhere is what we do," states Jason Bourg, EdgeMicro's Vice President of Sales.

Edge Anywhere delivers 64 kW and 128 kW platforms scalable to 1 MW. Colocation solutions include multi-tenant shared space, private suite and custom build-to-suit options delivered to prequalified EdgeMicro sites, customer targeted locations and existing bricks-and-mortar facilities.

Visit www.edgemicro.com to learn more about the company's edge colocation services.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. For more information visit www.edgemicro.com and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgemicro-delivers-custom-locations-and-increased-capacities-to-meet-customer-demand-301248966.html

SOURCE EdgeMicro