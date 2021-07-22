Edgemesh Partners With Cloudflare To Deliver A Faster End-to-End Performance Acceleration For Ecommerce

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgemesh , provider of an AI platform that delivers the fastest online web experience, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudflare, Inc. , the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet.

Cloudflare powers more than 25 million websites across more than 200 regions worldwide, delivering faster, more secure website experiences via its global fleet of servers (server-side optimization). Edgemesh delivers faster experiences by making browsers themselves smarter (client-side optimization). The partnership enables customers to get the best of both worlds - robust global server-side acceleration and next generation client-side performance. Cloudflare customers can now easily add Edgemesh via a one-click deployment solution directly from their Cloudflare dashboard, providing them with a faster, more secure and streamlined ecommerce experience in advance of the holiday shopping rush.

"Edgemesh has been a Cloudflare customer since our founding in 2016, and we couldn't be more excited to make the transition from customer to partner," said Jacob Loveless, CEO of Edgemesh."Cloudflare's ability to deliver faster web experiences, its new edge computing platform Workers and its bevy of security-focused solutions are critical to both our product portfolio and customers as we keep pushing the envelope on web performance."

Edgemesh has a host of new products and enhancements that leverage Cloudflare in its product pipeline. As a result of this partnership, customers will benefit from both Edgemesh's innovative client-side intelligence and Cloudflare's world class server-side optimizations for a quicker and more reliable online shopping experience. Existing Cloudflare customers can take advantage of the new one-click deployment model today and easily add Edgemesh capabilities to any Cloudflare site in a matter of minutes.

"Accelerating the speed of our website with Edgemesh and Cloudflare was a piece of cake. It took only minutes to set up and just like that, our website was substantially faster," said Cloudflare Enterprise Customer, Brian Purkiss, AMMD. "Edgemesh's detailed real user metrics show us exactly how much of a speed boost customers will experience, and the integrated Google Analytics views reflect the increase in revenue due to the new performance adds. Edgemesh provides one of the best ROIs of any SaaS we use."

This joint collaboration marks Edgemesh's second official partnership, following a strategic partnership it formed with Google in 2017. Going forward, Edgemesh will continue to work with Cloudflare on creating new products that leverage Cloudflare's innovative edge compute platform (Workers) and edge data storage capabilities (Workers Key-Value store).

To read Cloudflare's case study with Edgemesh, visit https://www.cloudflare.com/case-studies/edgemesh/

About EdgemeshAt Edgemesh (@edgemeshinc), speed matters. Edgemesh is a global web acceleration company that empowers ecommerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites for the optimal user experience. With just one line of code, Edgemesh's AI-based platform enables ecommerce brands to accelerate their websites up to 50 percent, resulting in increased conversion rates of 20% or more. Customers include Lenovo, Peacock Alley, Mommy Makeup and more. The company is based in Laguna Beach, CA. For more information, please visit https://edgemesh.com/ .

About CloudflareCloudflare, Inc. ( www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

