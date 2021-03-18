Edge-on-Hudson Earns National Recognition As Community Of The Year

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge-on-Hudson, an innovative mixed-use, transit-oriented community in Sleepy Hollow, NY, was honored in March with the Gold Award for 2021 MultiFamily Community of the Year at The Nationals. Additionally, Edge-on- Hudson earned Gold Awards for Best Video and Best MultiFamily Model Home, The Carroll by Toll Brothers, the nation's leading luxury homebuilder. Edge-on- Hudson was selected from among nearly 1,000 entries at The Nationals℠. Sponsored annually by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), The Nationals are the largest and most prestigious awards in North America for communities and for design, sales, and marketing professionals, setting the benchmark for industry innovation.

Edge-on- Hudson is the dynamic new transit-oriented destination transforming the Hudson River's edge. Construction began in 2016 on the nearly 70-acre site, set to include 1,177 units of housing; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of parkland.

Jonathan Stein, Founder of PCD Development, said, "We're honored to receive the 2021 Gold Award from NAHB for 'Community of the Year.' We're confident that Edge-on- Hudson will continue to drive economic growth and create community assets available to residents and visitors alike."

"It has been very exciting to see the strong response from home buyers for our Brownstones and Lofts collections at Edge-on- Hudson, and for our model home in the community to earn this top national recognition," said James Fitzpatrick, Division President for Toll Brothers. "Our luxury townhomes and condominiums are selling quickly within Edge-on- Hudson, and it's a testament to the incredible lifestyle offered to home buyers along the Hudson River waterfront that is more appealing than ever."

Jim Tinson, CEO/Partner, Hart Howerton, added, "I think of Edge-on- Hudson as a gateway to the Hudson Valley, linking New York City to the south and the Palisades to the north. The architecture of the homes and apartments, as well as the landscape and streetscape, captures the contrast of an urban and natural setting." Nicole Emmons, Design Principal on the assignment, added, "It's the new model of urban living. The design transforms a former industrial site on the edge of the river into a place for people, for healthy living, with the convenience of urban amenities."

Edge-on- Hudson, led by Master Developers Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development, LLC, has assembled a world class team to execute its vision for the largest undeveloped waterfront site along the Hudson River in the New York metro-area. Home and apartment builders at Edge-on- Hudson include Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, and Hines. Hart Howerton leads master plan architecture, and Nelson Byrd Woltz is providing landscape design. Additional planning and engineering services are provided by Divney Tung Schwalbe, with legal services from DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP. Advertising and marketing services are provided by IntercommunicationsInc, with 3D model and digital design by Focus360.

Recent project milestones have included construction of apartments from Hines and Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the first retail signing at the development (DeCicco & Sons Market) and the start of construction of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, set to open as soon as fall of 2021. During the past year, the first residents moved into townhomes by Toll Brothers at Edge-on- Hudson, as the initial completed Brownstones collection townhomes and the first Lofts condominium building fully sold-out. Now, new townhome, loft condominium and apartment rentals at Edge-on- Hudson are set to come to market later this year.

About Edge-on- HudsonEdge-on- Hudson is a mixed-use, transit-oriented community set on nearly 70 acres along the Hudson River waterfront in Sleepy Hollow, NY. One of the most sought-after new developments in the Metro-New York area, Edge-on- Hudson is located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations ( Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access to Grand Central Terminal in just 37 minutes. New York City-based Biddle Real Estate Ventures and New Providence, New Jersey-based PCD Development, LLC are the master developers. Edge-on- Hudson is set to include 1,177 units of housing; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of parkland, restoring access to the waterfront in Sleepy Hollow. More information is available at: www.edgeonhudson.com.

About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states. In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World's Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine's survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

