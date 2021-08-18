Edge Computing Market 2021-2025 Witnesses Emergence Of Dominant Players Including Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.| Technavio
The "edge computing market by End-user (Industrial manufacturing, Telecom, Mobility, Government, and Others) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the edge computing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 7.29 billion during 2021-2025?
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?Industrial manufacturing segment will lead the market growth in the long run.
- What is the YOY to be achieved in 2021?The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 21.83%.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.
- How big is the North America market?44% of the growth will originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this edge computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Although the increase in oil and gas E&P activities, growing limitations of front-end devices, and optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Edge Computing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Telecom
- Mobility
- Government
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The edge computing market report covers the following areas:
- Edge Computing Market Size
- Edge Computing Market Trends
- Edge Computing Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist edge computing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the edge computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the edge computing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge computing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
