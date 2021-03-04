Edge Capital Group, LLC Is Not Affiliated With Edge Capital Investments, Ltd

ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Capital Group, LLC is not affiliated with and has no knowledge of Edge Capital Investments, Ltd.

ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Capital Group, LLC is not affiliated with and has no knowledge of Edge Capital Investments, Ltd. and/or Mr. Robert Brockman.

Edge Capital Group is a leading independently managed RIA registered with and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and serves ultra-high net worth clients and select institutions. Edge is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Tampa, Florida. The firm does not conduct business or own entities in the Cayman Islands.

The firm was founded on the premise that individuals, families, and institutions with significant wealth require dedicated, unambiguous, individual attention. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management through custom-tailored investment portfolios, integrated with advanced financial planning and family office services and supported by the coordination of our clients' other advisors. The firm is currently ranked by Barron's as a Top 100 RIA, by the Financial Times as a Top 300 RIA, and Financial Advisor Magazine as a Top 100 RIA.

They are a trusted financial advisor for all aspects of their client's financial life and advise on over $5 billion of assets.

For more information, please visit www.edgecappartners.com

