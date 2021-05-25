Edge AI And Vision Alliance Announces 2021 Edge AI And Vision Product Of The Year Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2021 winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards. The awards celebrate the innovation and achievement of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing products incorporating edge AI and computer vision technologies.

"This year we've expanded the awards to include the full range of edge AI technologies (not just vision), and we've added two End Product categories for companies that build ready-to-use solutions that use edge AI and vision technologies," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "We are very excited about the number of high-quality entries we received, especially in the new End Product categories, which reflects the expansion of edge AI and vision technologies into virtually every industry."

Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel and based on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.

The winners and their reactions to their awards include:

Best Edge AI Processor: Hailo, Hailo-8 AI ProcessorOrr Danon, Co-Founder and CEO of Hailo, said, "We are honored that the Hailo-8 was selected as top Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards. Hailo's chip is uniquely designed for AI tasks at the edge, and we are proud to offer our award-winning technology to a wide range of companies in various industries seeking to innovate and maintain their competitive advantage."

Best Camera or Sensor: OpenCV and Luxonis, OpenCV AI Kit with Depth"Receiving this award is hugely beneficial to our mission of getting this technology out into the hands of those who need it. So we cannot express our gratitude enough to the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for choosing OAK-D as Product of the Year for Best Camera or Sensor," said Brandon Gilles, CEO of Luxonis and Chief Architect of the OpenCV AI Kit.

Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: BlinkAI Technologies, Night Video "We thank the Edge AI and Vision alliance for awarding BlinkAI's Night Video as Product of the Year for Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm. We're excited to deploy our low-light enhancement technology across all camera-embedded markets to benefit our current and future partners in the embedded vision ecosystem," said Selina Shen, Co-Founder and CEO of BlinkAI Technologies.

Best Edge AI Developer Tool: Edge Impulse, EON CompilerCo-founder and CEO of Edge Impulse, Zach Shelby, said, "On behalf of the entire Edge Impulse team, we are thrilled to be named the recipient of this year's Best Edge AI Developer Tool award. The last several months have been a pivotal time for AI at the edge and we are honored to receive the recognition of the industry. None of this, however, would be possible without our growing developer community and incredible ecosystem of partners and customers. Given that memory is such a scarce resource on most microcontroller-based devices, we designed EON to enable users to significantly reduce RAM and ROM on their ML models without having to worry about losing accuracy or increasing latency. That's why we believe our compiler will serve as a new standard tool for developers and enterprises looking to build real-world ML solutions."

Best Automotive Solution: MINIEYE, In-cabin Sensing Solution Vivian Yang, Head of MINIEYE's In-cabin Division, commented, "It's our great honor that MINIEYE's In-Cabin Sensing Solution was selected for the 2021 Vision Product of the Year award in the Best Automotive Solution category. Founded in 2013, MINIEYE is devoted to providing autonomous vehicles with reliable sensing and decision-making solutions. MINIEYE's In-Cabin Sensing Solution offers a comprehensive in-vehicle sensing solution for smart cockpits, by leveraging embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence. We look forward to further supporting the industry in creating in-cabin environments with more comfort, convenience, and security."

Best Consumer Edge AI End Product: EyeTech Digital Systems, EyeOn"The team at EyeTech is wholeheartedly committed to our mission to bring a greater quality of life and sense of inclusion to end-users of our EyeOn device. EyeOn removes some of the most challenging obstacles to independent and reliable communication for those with speech limitations. It is truly a privilege to serve this community and a distinct honor to be recognized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance," said Robert Chappell, Founder and Chief Science Officer of EyeTech Digital Systems.

Best Enterprise Edge AI End Product: Simbe Robotics, Tally 3.0 David Cortese, Chief Commercial Officer at Simbe Robotics, said, "We are honored that the Edge AI and Vision Alliance recognized our industry-leading inventory management robot Tally 3.0 for this year's Enterprise Edge AI End Product Award. Tally 3.0 leverages edge computing and computer vision to provide retailers with real-time, highly accurate insights into product availability and shelf conditions. Before Tally, this robust dataset was not possible to measure, but today is critical to improve the shopping experience for customers and increase profit margins for stores."

About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/ .

