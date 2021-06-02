Edenor Informs The Market That On April 26th, 2021, It Has Filed Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("e denor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that on April 26 th, 2021, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the '2020 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor's Investor Relations office, at investor@edenor.com.

