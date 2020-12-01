Eden Launches Most Affordable Top Quality Organic Mattress In North American Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden, a new organic sleep product brand, has officially launched the most affordable, yet highest-quality, natural bed option on the market. Parent company, Idle Group, a direct-to-consumer bedding and furniture holdings company operating in North America, Europe and Asia aims to offer sleep products for every type of sleeper. Eden was created to provide quality products for the eco-conscious and wallet-conscious consumer seeking bedding options crafted from premier all natural materials.

Eden encourages consumers to bring nature into their homes and in doing so 'find their personal Eden.' Eden is an oasis for consumers to sleep soundly at night knowing they've chosen a mattress that contributes to a healthier, more natural planet and lifestyle. Organic mattresses, built with premium materials meeting stringent purity guidelines are free of harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin or impact health, and have the ability to reduce personal carbon footprint, provide a hyper-allergenic option for those with allergies, and more. More than ever, health conscious consumers are turning to organic products beyond the supermarket to create a holistic natural lifestyle they can feel good about, for themselves and for their families. Eden is the first mattress option that fits this need at a price point that addresses the broad North American market.

The Eden Mattress is crafted with the highest-quality organic cotton and the finest New Zealand wool, for hundreds of dollars less than competitors. Unlike most mattresses on the market, the Eden is 100% free of the pollutants that are found in non-organic mattresses. Consumers that choose Eden's certified organic products will experience a wool that is comfortable, moisture resistant, protects against bugs and even acts as a natural fire barrier. Consumers also have the option of purchasing the mattress with the brand's 13" Pillow Top, which has a plush feel with medium support, bringing two additional inches of comfort for an even more premium feel. Eden will also offer high-quality sheet sets and plush pillows crafted with organic materials to complete the bedding collection.

"Consumers are smart and everyone sleeps. The organic bedding category has taken off as shows no sign of slowing down as we all become increasingly attuned to health and materials quality for ourselves and our families. We are thrilled to enter this fast-growing market with the launch of Eden, the highest value and highest quality natural brand in the sleep space," said Idle Group CEO, Craig Schmeizer. "Eden makes top quality organic mattresses attainable for the health-conscious consumer, whereas most organic mattresses break the bank."

The Eden brand offers an 18-Month Home Trial period, free shipping and free returns, and offers flexible financing for all credit levels. The Eden Mattress is available for $1,299 for a Queen without the Pillow Top and $1,499 for a Queen with the Pillow Top, and is available for purchase at www.EdenSleep.com.

ABOUT IDLE GROUPIdle Group, based in San Francisco, is committed to delivering top-quality sleep and furnishing solutions to meet a wide variety of customer needs. Operating in Europe, Asia and North America Idle Group acquires and develops bedding and home furnishing category businesses that can be grown leveraging Idle's category experience, infrastructure, capital, and distribution.

