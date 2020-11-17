Eddie Vedder To Debut New Music And Video For Venture Into Cures, A Virtual Event Supporting EB Research Partnership

Airing November 18, Venture Into Cures will feature two new songs and a music video by Eddie Vedder, exclusive Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder covers, and inspiring stories and performances from an esteemed lineup of actors and musicians.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announces Venture Into Cures, a virtual event led by Co-Founders Jill and Eddie Vedder. Airing November 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET, the show will feature inspiring stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), along with special appearances and performances from a lineup of celebrity friends. During the show, Eddie Vedder will premiere two new songs: "Say Hi", inspired by a young person living with EB, and "Matter of Time", including a new music video in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author and award winning illustrator Jeff Lemire. The show will also feature an exclusive debut of singer/songwriter Andra Day's moving rendition of Eddie Vedder's "Longing to Belong", and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine's performance of Pearl Jam's "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town". Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free at www.ventureintocures.org , www.pearljam.com and other channels, listed further below.

The one hour show, produced by Door Knocker Media and Seed Entertainment, includes special appearances by Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis "King Kong" Ortiz, Adam Sandler, Jill Vedder, and Renée Zellweger, and inspiring musical performances by Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb' Mo', Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real with Micah and Willie Nelson, and Eddie Vedder.

"Say Hi" and "Matter of Time" will be available on all streaming platforms immediately following the show and "Matter of Time" will also be released on limited edition vinyl. Fans can also purchase a limited edition event poster , designed by renowned contemporary illustrator and poster artist Munk One, with all proceeds benefiting EBRP.

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

