Eddie Bauer Introduces Rental Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help eliminate some of the barriers to outdoor access, Eddie Bauer is launching its first rental program with the goal of bringing technical apparel and gear at approachable costs to those looking to find themselves outside. Eddie Bauer's rental gear and apparel will be available beginning July 14, 2021 at rentals.eddiebauer.com.

"Adventure should be self-prescribed. It looks different to everyone, and living your adventure can take many forms," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer CEO. "Through our first rental program, we hope to reach even more people, offering them the gear, apparel, and resources they need to get outside—whether it's a hike in their local state park or a backpacking trip they've been planning all year."

Rentals from Eddie Bauer can be shipped anywhere in the contiguous United States, and items rent for a fraction of the full retail price. Rentals offer consumers unique opportunities to try items before they commit to a large purchase, secure quality gear for a "once-a-year" trip when they need it, or try a new activity altogether. Eddie Bauer's rental offerings will include technical rainwear, insulated parkas and ski jackets, fleece, leggings and joggers, UPF tops and bottoms, boots, hikers, tents, sleeping bags, day packs, and many other items.

For more than a century, Eddie Bauer has outfitted adventure-seekers and expeditions throughout the world. Today, the brand remains committed to inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure and to making the outdoors more inclusive and accessible to all communities.

To secure rentals, discover the specific products offered, and learn more about rental protocols visit rentals.eddiebauer.com.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

