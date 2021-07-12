EdCuration Announces One-Stop, Online Marketplace For K-12 Instructional Materials

DENVER, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdCuration today announced its online, K-12 educational marketplace is open to make educators' lives easier by providing a hub to purchase vetted, tested and ranked instructional materials.

"We've built the EdCuration marketplace to be the one-stop, online location for the best educational resources," said EdCuration CEO Timeri Tolnay. "We want to make it easy for school districts to search, filter, compare, pilot and purchase a range of instructional materials."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, $130 billion has been released for U.S. schools to reopen safely, maintain safe operations and address the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students.

"The federal Covid relief funding has provided school districts with a significant amount of money, but that doesn't mean educators have the time to review each new, innovative educational product. Yet, school districts want to invest in the best instructional strategies and materials for their students," said Tolnay. "We're taking the stress out of searching for great educational materials and making it easy for educators to find what they need."

Tolnay founded EdCuration in 2018 to address the challenges of curriculum adoption, particularly as more and more instructional materials are digitized. As a professional classroom teacher, school administrator and district administrator, Tolnay experienced the demands of finding and implementing high-quality instructional materials. From 2008 to 2014, she built an ELA (English Language Arts) curriculum company that specialized in supplemental programs for grades 3 to 12. This year, she was a finalist for ColoradoBiz Magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year.

In 2020, EdCuration was awarded a $250,000 Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant through the Advanced Industries Program of the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT).

