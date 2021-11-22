EDCO Products Inc. Names Jim Macaulay And Jeff Breitzman To Its Board Of Directors

HOPKINS, Minn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCO Products Inc., a Minnesota-based industry leading manufacturer of residential and commercial exterior building products, today announced that Jim Macaulay and Jeff Breitzman have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Macaulay joined the board on November 17. He is a visionary leader with significant experience in strategy, finance and supply chain management across multiple industries. Currently, Macaulay is the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Marvin Windows and Doors. He has also served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Steel Case, a global leader in designing, manufacturing and partnering with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions to help create places where people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. Macaulay currently serves on the Board of Directors at Hardwoods, Inc., a wholesale distributor of building products; and Nucraft, an office furniture manufacturer specializing in conference rooms and meeting spaces. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Psychology from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and a Masters in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Strategy from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, IL.

Breitzman will join the board on February 18, 2022. He has led several organizations through the successful development and execution of corporate strategy. Breitzman has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Bedford Technology, a building material manufacturer of recycled structural plastic lumber. In addition, he served as President of Rainbow Play Systems, a manufacturer of high-grade residential and commercial playground equipment. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Macaulay and Breitzman to the Board of Directors during this exciting time of growth," said Nancy M. Dahl, EDCO's Chair of the Board. "The addition of these individuals to our board will help us continue to successfully execute the company's mission of manufacturing and distributing the highest quality exterior building products."

Macaulay and Breitzman replace retiring board members Steve Broz and Mark de Naray.

Broz has been a long-time board member and trusted advisor to EDCO Products. He was instrumental in EDCO's generational ownership transition and formation of the professional board of directors. de Naray has served on the EDCO board since 2013, providing his expertise in building an organization's capability to grow profitability.

About EDCO Products, Inc.Headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota, EDCO Products Inc. is one of the largest privately held manufacturers of pre-finished exterior building materials in the United States. Named the 2018 Manufacturer of the Year by the Minnesota Manufacturing Alliance, EDCO designs and manufactures a full line of siding, roofing, soffit, and rainware products. It has established distributor partnerships across the United States and Canada.

EDCO was founded in 1946 by the enterprising Edwards family who capitalized on a strong demand for affordable building materials in the wake of WWII. For 75 years, EDCO continues to set the standard for quality, service and innovation.

More information about EDCO Products Inc. can be found on our website: edcoproducts.com

