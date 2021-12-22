EdCast & KLD Announce A Partnership For Providing Premium Content For Skill Development

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdCast & KLD announce their partnership for the Middle East, towards skills development within fast growing corporations as a key step forward for both companies to expand their footprint in the market.

Rich learning content provided by KLD, integrated with EdCast's learning ecosystem would allow learners to easily discover, share, recommend, and learn from KLD's content libraries across the organization.

Through this partnership, EdCast and KLD aim to bridge the widening knowledge & skill gap impacting both government institutions and private enterprises in the Middle East. The collective intent is to focus on next generation learning experience and providing customized content (in Arabic & English) that will help build 'a smarter workforce' where learning is aligned with purpose and delivers the greatest impact to both learners and organizations.

Speaking on the partnership, Mayank Pande - Vice President, Enterprise Solutions & Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at EdCast said: "We are excited about our partnership with KLD and are committed to working with clients in the region towards building tomorrow's workforce. Our aim is to provide learners easy access across devices, work applications and content choices to support their upskilling & reskilling efforts. This is why we are pleased to complement our offering with the innovative high-quality content of KLD".

On the other hand, KLD's Co-Founder and Chairman - Consultant Monaji Zamakhchary said: "We are pleased to complement our localised content with the cutting edge offering of EdCast to impact the lives of the learners across the Middle East. Our social mission to upskill and re-skill individuals to enhance their productivity in a way that is conducive to economic prosperity across the region will only be reinforced with this exciting partnership ".

ABOUT EDCAST

EdCast offers a unified talent experience platform designed to enable end-to-end employee journeys spanning learning, skilling, and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and governments.

With EdCast's platforms, businesses are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast's offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, Content Strategy & Solutions, and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

ABOUT KLD

KLD is a training and professional development company which specializes in offering blended and fully digitized training solutions for both common training needs as well as sector specific training needs. KLD provides its clients with the ability to train at scale, with an enhanced training experience that achieves the learning objectives for the target audience across geographies. KLD has strong partnerships with global and national providers with different specialties to complement its offering for the wider human capital development needs.

