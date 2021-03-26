Edatanetworks Inc. Awarded Forward-Looking Artificial Intelligence And Augmented Reality Patents From USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patents 14/858,447 and 16/996,060 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which further enhance edatanetworks' patent portfolio in the areas...

EDMONTON, AB, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patents 14/858,447 and 16/996,060 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which further enhance edatanetworks' patent portfolio in the areas of artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

The approved patent 14/858,447 covers the use of artificial intelligence to define detailed consumer personas and customer segmentations that enable local businesses to direct targeted and relevant merchant incentives to consumers based on philanthropic and community preferences. The world has increasing digitization requirements, and banks need products and services that thrive in this new digital age. Through the approved patents 14/858,447 and 16/996,060, algorithms are used to identify behavior patterns within large data sets of augmented reality advertisements and real-time transaction data to deliver insights that benefit both financial institutions and their merchants with measured results.

"These artificial intelligence and augmented reality patents will further enable the Network of Giving platform to deliver personalized content that can be tailored and targeted based on behavior, demographic, and psychographic parameters resulting in focused, contextual messaging. Personalized marketing based on behavioral context makes the customer feel understood and results in higher conversion rates. These additions to our platform will strengthen each host bank's ability to level the playing field for businesses by delivering insights and value to businesses that were previously only available to some of the world's largest organizations. A forward-looking, even futuristic aspect of the new patent 14/858,447 is its use of artificial intelligence to target customers based on their respective classifications, including those with the persona of 'community minded people'." said Rob Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0, an edatanetworks Inc. company.

About edatanetworksedatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property (IP) company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

About SMB4.0 SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, through the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, digitally transforms communities and businesses powering digital commerce with purpose and impact while linking banking, advertising, and fundraising. The power of purchase data with community impact strengthens businesses' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. The Network of Giving patented product roadmap capitalizes on multiple emergent trends (cause-based marketing, hyper-local digital-commerce/online/offline/mobile shopping, and micro-donations) and creates integration opportunities across numerous geographies, demographics (including millennials), digital/traditional marketing and omnichannel. The roadmap establishes data sets which produce a unique view of the financial services designed, privacy-friendly platform with actionable insights on relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0 LLC is an edatanetworks company.

