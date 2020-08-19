EDAP TMS SA To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On August 26, 2020

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 27 at 8:30 am EDT LYON, France, August 19, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the...

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 27 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, August 19, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the markets close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast Thursday, August 27 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time Domestic: 877-451-6152International: 201-389-0879Passcode: 13707833Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141080

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

CONTACTS:Blandine ConfortInvestor Relations / Legal AffairsEDAP TMS SA+33 4 72 15 31 50bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor ContactJeremy FefferLifeSci Advisors, LLC212-915-2568jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com