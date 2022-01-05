EDAP Provides Corporate Update On US Focal One Installation Growth

Company announces s everal k ey U.S. Focal One installations during Q4

LYON, France, January 5, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today provided an update on recent Focal One placements and the initiation of treatments at select new customer sites in the US.

During the company's third quarter 2021 conference call in November, EDAP announced that it had sold a Focal One device to the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) during the fourth quarter. The sale to UCSD is now the third Focal One placement into the prestigious UC healthcare system, following previously announced sales to UC San Francisco and UC Irvine.

In addition, the company is today announcing that additional Focal One installations have occurred during the fourth quarter to five prestigious academic and integrated health network reference centers. These include Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Duke University in North Carolina and Prisma Health in South Carolina.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The robust growth in Focal One programs that we experienced during the fourth quarter of 2021 gives us tremendous optimism heading into the new year. It's very encouraging to see such growth in market adoption less than six months after the significant restructuring of and investment in our U.S. operations which included the addition of Ryan Rhodes as the new CEO of EDAP Technomed Inc., our U.S. subsidiary."

Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP U.S., said, "We enter 2022 with tremendous momentum led by the adoption of Focal One by several renowned institutions in the fourth quarter that can act as reference sites. We continue to assemble and grow a strong commercial and service organization in the US. We believe that focal therapy is becoming a necessary part of any comprehensive prostate oncology program, and that Focal One is uniquely positioned to deliver robotically-controlled, precise and non-invasive treatment under the direction of urologists."

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

