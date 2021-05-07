Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Four Dealerships In Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired four dealerships in Lebanon, Saint Robert, and Rolla, Missouri.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired four dealerships in Lebanon, Saint Robert, and Rolla, Missouri. Ed Morse purchased the dealerships from Lindsay Auto Group and Fairground Auto Group.

These new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Chevrolet , formerly Lindsay Chevrolet at 285 W. Elm Street, Lebanon

, formerly at 285 W. Elm Street, Ed Morse Ford , formerly Lindsay Ford at 260 W. Elm Street, Lebanon

, formerly at 260 W. Elm Street, Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, formerly Lindsay Chrysler Dodge at 809 Missouri Ave, Saint Robert

at 809 Missouri Ave, Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC, formerly Fairground Auto Plaza at 100 Fairgrounds Rd, Rolla

"Our entrance into Missouri is exciting and we are honored to add these dealerships in the great communities of Rolla, Lebanon and Saint Robert. We are looking not only to continue these dealerships' history of exceptional deals and outstanding customer service but to make significant capital improvements as well. We also look forward to supporting the local communities with job growth and giving back to local non-profits," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for 75 years. These acquisitions will add over 150 employees to its 1,400 plus employee base, growing their locations to 24 dealerships locations, 42 franchises and 15 automotive brands.

"Last year we expanded into Northern Texas and Oklahoma with tremendous success. We are very excited to add these dealerships to our family and look forward to establishing our trusted family name in such an important region," added Morse.

About Ed Morse Automotive GroupThe Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors with his father. 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Ed Morse Automotive Group continues to be one of the nation's most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

