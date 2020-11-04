Ed Laukes To Retire From Toyota Motor North America

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced the retirement of Edward (Ed) Laukes, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing, effective January 4, 2021.

Laukes is responsible for all Toyota division market planning, advertising, merchandising, sales promotion, incentives, NASCAR and motorsports, and all social and digital media. He also serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including Toyota Racing Development, Texas Rangers Youth Academy, Joe Gibbs' Youth For Tomorrow, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, and the Kyle Busch Foundation.

Since joining Toyota in 1989, Laukes has held positions in both the Toyota and Lexus divisions, including management roles at multiple field locations. Prior to his current position, Laukes was vice president of Integrated Marketing Operations, and vice president, Engagement Marketing & Guest Experience.

"Ed's expertise and deep understanding of marketing helped shape Toyota's perception among its customers in terms of safety, quality, reliability and fun-to-drive vehicles," said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. "He's been instrumental in the success of our motorsports program, including 29 NASCAR championships across all three national touring series since 2007. The brand has truly thrived under Ed's leadership and we thank him for his 31 years of service with Toyota."

A successor for Laukes will be named at a later date.

