ECS Announces Cloud Center Of Excellence 2.0 Initiative Led By Dr. Imran Bashir

ECS, a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions is proud to announce the Cloud Center of Excellence (Cloud CoE) 2.0 Initiative. Building on the foundation of the Cloud CoE launched in 2013, this new initiative will enhance ECS' programs and provide new value to customers by investing and driving innovation in cloud computing technology.

The Cloud CoE 2.0 will be spearheaded by Dr. Imran Bashir, ECS chief technical officer of cloud computing and vice president of emerging technologies. Dr. Bashir is an industry expert and thought leader in cloud technology with more than 25 years of hands-on experience with enterprise-level software systems, Big Data solutions, cloud computing, cloud economics, serverless computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) systems. He has managed complex data and application migration projects into cloud by establishing standards for system architecture and playbooks for cloud deployment and operations.

Dr. Bashir and his dedicated CoE team will provide cloud support across ECS, while the larger Cloud Community of Interest (Cloud CoI) will leverage Cloud CoE resources to benefit individual programs. As companies mature their cloud strategies, ECS will scale its approach to build solutions that meet enterprise cloud needs now and into the future, including:

Governance at Scale—enabling companies to leverage the full benefit of cloud computing by defining, standardizing, and constantly improving strategies, processes, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) across all cloud engagements

Security and Compliance—building a library of security compliant infrastructure as code, templates that establish a foundational network architecture customizable to specific projects

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—leveraging the latest in AI and ML to drive innovation in cloud computing; deploying emerging technologies across ECS programs and customer engagements

ECS is an AWS Premier Partner and one of ten managed-service providers worldwide to maintain six AWS competencies. The company holds over 1000 certifications, accreditations, and awards across AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

"Companies are no longer adopting cloud for one or two projects, but across their entire enterprises," said Dr. Bashir "The Cloud CoE 2.0 initiative combines expert data scientists, cloud architects, and engineers with the resources, knowledge base, and processes to guide ECS' customers on their journeys to the cloud."

"This initiative will create long-term value for ECS' customers," said George Wilson, president of ECS. "With Dr. Bashir's leadership, the Cloud CoE will continue to help companies orchestrate their cloud initiatives and manage the cloud adoption lifecycle—from strategy, roadmap, design, migration, and application modernization to cybersecurity, compliance, and ongoing operations and support."

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

