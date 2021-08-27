ECP, Inc. Wins Diamond For Appearance Protection Products And Gold For F&I Products In 2021 Dealers' Choice Awards. Launches Industry First ECP Ultimate Plus® Diamond Ceramic With Graphene.

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, Inc (Entire Car Protection), the manufacturer of Auto Armor ® , The Protector ® and Platinum ® brands of appearance protection products and the revolutionary patent pending Diamond Ceramic ® Exterior Protection and All In One ® Interior Protection, is pleased to announce they have earned the Diamondaward in the new Appearance Protection Products category and a Gold award for F&I Products in the 17 th annual Auto Dealer Today's 2021 Dealer's Choice Awards.

"We want to thank everyone that voted for ECP in 2021. Our agents, dealer customers, and associates are the best in the industry and we appreciate the opportunity to work along with them," says Larry Bettendorf, CEO.

"ECP is committed to researching and developing best in class products that offer superior protection and has developed many industry firsts. We are excited to announce our new patent pending ECP Ultimate Plus ® with Diamond Ceramic and Graphene. This revolutionary breakthrough technology allows for enhanced warranty coverages never seen before. We are excited to bring this innovation to market," said Brian Feldman, Director of Optional Protection Products.

"Our dealer customers continue to recognize ECP as the best through the Dealers' Choice Awards and we are thrilled to take it to the next level with our new ECP Ultimate Plus with Diamond Ceramic and Graphene. I cannot give enough thanks for the recognition and the support that the dealer body continues to give to ECP," said Rick Meinke, National Sales Manager.

About the Awards The Dealer's Choice Awards are determined by surveying automotive dealers and personnel. In its seventeenth year, the survey recognizes the highest rated vendors that service automotive dealerships. Voters must manually enter the company names of their favorite vendors, trainers, suppliers and finance companies and score them.

About ECP, Inc. ECP, Inc., headquartered in Woodridge, IL is a full line manufacturer of protective coating products, detailing, reconditioning, prep and service chemicals. ECP, Inc provides products and services to dealerships and dealer groups around the world. Founded in 1969, ECP, Inc.'s protection products have been sold on over 150 million vehicles.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecp-inc-wins-diamond-for-appearance-protection-products-and-gold-for-fi-products-in-2021-dealers-choice-awards--launches-industry-first-ecp-ultimate-plus-diamond-ceramic-with-graphene-301364467.html

SOURCE ECP, Inc.